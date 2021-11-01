Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lessened its holdings in Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 156,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,601 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $3,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IBCP. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 5.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 373,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,831,000 after buying an additional 19,421 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 57.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 4,671 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 5.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 216,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,108,000 after buying an additional 11,215 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 52.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 24,271 shares during the period. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Stefanie M. Kimball sold 2,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total value of $47,401.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,277,000.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

NASDAQ:IBCP opened at $22.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $484.82 million, a P/E ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.10. Independent Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.59 and a fifty-two week high of $24.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.08.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. Independent Bank had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 17.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.20%.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments, and title services. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Ionia, MI.

