Industrial Logistics Properties Trust to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.89 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) – Research analysts at B. Riley lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a note issued to investors on Friday, October 29th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now expects that the company will earn $1.89 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.91. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.28 EPS.

Get Industrial Logistics Properties Trust alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ILPT. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.33.

NASDAQ ILPT opened at $28.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.02. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $18.90 and a twelve month high of $28.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.27. The company has a quick ratio of 7.12, a current ratio of 6.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.97%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ILPT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 594,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,529,000 after buying an additional 165,439 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 648,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,943,000 after buying an additional 151,966 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,412,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,179,000 after buying an additional 143,083 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,811,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 458,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,638,000 after buying an additional 99,709 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which owns and leases industrial and logistics buildings and leased industrial lands. The company was founded on September 15, 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Featured Article: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.