Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,390,000 shares, a decrease of 23.9% from the September 30th total of 5,770,000 shares. Currently, 5.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 7,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

NASDAQ INFI opened at $2.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $225.35 million, a P/E ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 2.16. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $5.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.06.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INFI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 105.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,006,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,570 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 69,535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 31,457 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 688,169 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 305,092 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 212,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 53,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.30% of the company’s stock.

INFI has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (up from $7.00) on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Infinity Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.95.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people with cancer. It focuses on drug development. The company was founded by Steven H. Holtzman on March 22, 1995 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

