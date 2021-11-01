ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Reaches New 12-Month High at $15.57

Shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.57 and last traded at $15.55, with a volume of 137528 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.13.

A number of research firms have commented on ING. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Friday, October 8th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.51.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $60.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.88.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ING Groep had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ING Groep will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.478 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. ING Groep’s payout ratio is presently 80.82%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ING. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ING Groep by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 46,377,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $672,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201,849 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of ING Groep by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,115,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,451,000 after purchasing an additional 71,408 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of ING Groep by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,270,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,019,000 after purchasing an additional 389,392 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ING Groep by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,250,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,272,000 after purchasing an additional 544,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of ING Groep by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,337,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,186,000 after purchasing an additional 185,848 shares during the last quarter. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

