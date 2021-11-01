Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $51.61

Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $51.61 and last traded at $50.28, with a volume of 1111 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.39.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NOTV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inotiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Craig Hallum started coverage on Inotiv in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Inotiv in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $802.50 million, a P/E ratio of -120.97 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.78.

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $22.89 million for the quarter. Inotiv had a negative net margin of 6.83% and a negative return on equity of 14.51%. Equities research analysts predict that Inotiv, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Next Century Growth Investors LLC lifted its position in Inotiv by 16.9% during the second quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 730,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,489,000 after purchasing an additional 105,491 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inotiv in the first quarter worth about $13,623,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Inotiv by 1,797.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 635,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,963,000 after acquiring an additional 602,245 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Inotiv by 46.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 544,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,521,000 after acquiring an additional 171,456 shares during the period. Finally, Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Inotiv in the second quarter worth about $13,126,000. Institutional investors own 43.02% of the company’s stock.

Inotiv Company Profile (NASDAQ:NOTV)

Inotiv, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical development company, which engages in the provision of drug discovery, development services, and analytical instruments. The firm operates through the following business segments: Contract Research Services and Research Products. The Contract Research Services segment provides screening and pharmacological testing, preclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing.

