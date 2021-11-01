Insider Buying: Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:ATE) Senior Officer Acquires 13,000 Shares of Stock

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:ATE) Senior Officer Scott Wilson Curtis bought 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,440.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$52,800.
Shares of TSE ATE traded up C$0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$0.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 548,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,633. The firm has a market capitalization of C$50.59 million and a PE ratio of -1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 21.59 and a quick ratio of 20.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.91. Antibe Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.79 and a 52 week high of C$7.52.
Antibe Therapeutics (TSE:ATE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.17) by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$2.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.20 million. Analysts anticipate that Antibe Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Antibe Therapeutics
Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical development company, originates, develops, and out-licenses patent novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its drugs are designed to prevent the gastrointestinal damage and bleeding caused by non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs.
