Insider Buying: Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:ATE) Senior Officer Acquires 13,000 Shares of Stock

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:ATE) Senior Officer Scott Wilson Curtis bought 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,440.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$52,800.

Shares of TSE ATE traded up C$0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$0.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 548,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,633. The firm has a market capitalization of C$50.59 million and a PE ratio of -1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 21.59 and a quick ratio of 20.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.91. Antibe Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.79 and a 52 week high of C$7.52.

Antibe Therapeutics (TSE:ATE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.17) by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$2.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.20 million. Analysts anticipate that Antibe Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group decreased their target price on shares of Antibe Therapeutics from C$10.00 to C$2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Antibe Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$4.00 price target on shares of Antibe Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Leede Jones Gab lowered Antibe Therapeutics from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded Antibe Therapeutics from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$5.00 to C$1.50 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2.50.

About Antibe Therapeutics

Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical development company, originates, develops, and out-licenses patent novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its drugs are designed to prevent the gastrointestinal damage and bleeding caused by non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs.

