Insider Buying: Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) Major Shareholder Purchases $42,245.37 in Stock

Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) major shareholder James J. Filler acquired 367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $115.11 per share, for a total transaction of $42,245.37. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ:CNBKA opened at $115.15 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $114.73. The company has a market cap of $641.16 million, a P/E ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Century Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.55 and a fifty-two week high of $121.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Century Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Century Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Century Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Century Bancorp by 159.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,339 shares of the bank’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Century Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.43% of the company’s stock.

About Century Bancorp

Century Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to commercial enterprises, state and local governments and agencies, non-profit organizations, and individuals through its subsidiary Century Bank & Trust Co. It offers commercial loans, real estate and construction loans, and consumer loans; and accepts savings, time, and demand deposits.

