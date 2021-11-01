Insider Buying: TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) Insider Purchases $63,243.84 in Stock

TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 5,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.43 per share, with a total value of $63,243.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 20th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 2,090 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.42 per share, with a total value of $25,957.80.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 200 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $2,500.00.

On Monday, October 11th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 283 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $3,537.50.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 110 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $1,375.00.

On Monday, September 20th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 924 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.58 per share, with a total value of $11,623.92.

On Friday, September 17th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 322 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.61 per share, with a total value of $4,060.42.

On Monday, September 13th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 115 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.43 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429.45.

On Thursday, September 9th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 13,087 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.46 per share, for a total transaction of $163,064.02.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 131 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.77 per share, with a total value of $1,672.87.

Shares of TELA Bio stock opened at $12.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $186.25 million, a PE ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 9.08, a current ratio of 9.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.10. TELA Bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.03 and a 12-month high of $18.00.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $7.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.40 million. TELA Bio had a negative return on equity of 70.07% and a negative net margin of 130.59%. Analysts expect that TELA Bio, Inc. will post -2.23 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TELA Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RTW Investments LP lifted its stake in TELA Bio by 0.7% in the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,392,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,432,000 after buying an additional 10,091 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. grew its stake in TELA Bio by 20.7% in the second quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 440,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,096,000 after purchasing an additional 75,465 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in TELA Bio by 65.8% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 401,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,476,000 after purchasing an additional 159,530 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in TELA Bio by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 312,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,653,000 after purchasing an additional 5,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in TELA Bio by 5.6% in the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 264,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

About TELA Bio

TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

