Insider Selling: CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) EVP Sells $379,281.50 in Stock

CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) EVP Marisa Harney sold 7,670 shares of CIT Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $379,281.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of CIT stock opened at $49.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.79. CIT Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.55 and a 12 month high of $56.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.56.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.39. CIT Group had a net margin of 23.98% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The company had revenue of $432.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. CIT Group’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CIT Group Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -200.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CNH Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CIT Group by 365.0% during the first quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 344,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,757,000 after acquiring an additional 270,587 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of CIT Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 71,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CIT Group by 12.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 939,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,400,000 after acquiring an additional 102,868 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CIT Group during the first quarter valued at about $820,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of CIT Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,708,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,145,000 after acquiring an additional 38,102 shares during the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.81.

CIT Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which provides financing, leasing and advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment consists of four divisions, commercial finance, rail, and real estate finance and business capital.

