Insider Selling: Creightons Plc (LON:CRL) Insider Sells £20,200 in Stock

Creightons Plc (LON:CRL) insider Paul Forster sold 20,000 shares of Creightons stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 101 ($1.32), for a total value of £20,200 ($26,391.43).

Paul Forster also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 4th, Paul Forster sold 30,000 shares of Creightons stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 110 ($1.44), for a total value of £33,000 ($43,114.71).

Shares of Creightons stock opened at GBX 102.50 ($1.34) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 114.46. The stock has a market cap of £69.14 million and a PE ratio of 17.37. Creightons Plc has a one year low of GBX 45.60 ($0.60) and a one year high of GBX 136 ($1.78).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.47%. Creightons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.11%.

Creightons Company Profile

Creightons Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets toiletries and fragrances in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers haircare, skincare, bath and body, wellbeing, and male grooming products. The company also offers private label products for high street retailers and supermarket chains; and engages in contract manufacturing business on behalf of third-party brand owners.

