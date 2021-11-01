Insider Selling: DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Insider Sells $4,507,699.52 in Stock

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) insider Matthew Kalish sold 96,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total transaction of $4,507,699.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Matthew Kalish also recently made the following trade(s):

Get DraftKings alerts:

On Friday, October 15th, Matthew Kalish sold 96,154 shares of DraftKings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.78, for a total transaction of $4,690,392.12.

On Friday, October 1st, Matthew Kalish sold 96,154 shares of DraftKings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $4,810,584.62.

On Friday, September 17th, Matthew Kalish sold 96,153 shares of DraftKings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total transaction of $5,760,526.23.

On Friday, August 20th, Matthew Kalish sold 96,153 shares of DraftKings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total transaction of $4,988,417.64.

On Friday, August 6th, Matthew Kalish sold 96,154 shares of DraftKings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.69, for a total transaction of $4,970,200.26.

DKNG opened at $46.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.12 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.80. DraftKings Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.90 and a twelve month high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $297.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.84 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 55.33% and a negative net margin of 118.88%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DKNG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of DraftKings from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.05.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DKNG. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in DraftKings by 666.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in DraftKings during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in DraftKings by 77.0% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in DraftKings by 57.1% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in DraftKings during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.91% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.