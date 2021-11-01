Insider Selling: Inspiration Healthcare Group plc (LON:IHC) Insider Sells £135,000 in Stock

Inspiration Healthcare Group plc (LON:IHC) insider Neil Campbell sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 135 ($1.76), for a total transaction of £135,000 ($176,378.36).

Shares of LON:IHC opened at GBX 130.50 ($1.70) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £88.90 million and a PE ratio of 21.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 127.82 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 128.79. Inspiration Healthcare Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 68 ($0.89) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 152.85 ($2.00).

Get Inspiration Healthcare Group alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be issued a GBX 0.21 ($0.00) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 25th. Inspiration Healthcare Group’s payout ratio is 0.03%.

Inspiration Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical devices for use in critical care, operating theatre, and home healthcare applications worldwide. The company offers neonatal intensive care products, such as inspiration air/oxygen blenders; Tecotherm Neo, a servo control device for total body cooling and warming to monitor the infant's temperature for every 2 seconds and making minute changes to the cooling fluid to ensure that the infant's temperature remains stable; LifeStart, a neonatal bedside resuscitation unit; and Inspire rPAP, a 2-piece non-invasive system for the initial stabilization and resuscitation of infants.

Featured Article: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Inspiration Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspiration Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.