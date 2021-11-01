Insider Selling: Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Insider Sells $1,721,250.00 in Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.25, for a total value of $1,721,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Juan Andres also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 22nd, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total value of $1,665,000.00.

On Monday, October 25th, Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.36, for a total value of $4,910,400.00.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.90, for a total value of $1,669,500.00.

On Friday, October 15th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.25, for a total value of $1,706,250.00.

On Monday, October 18th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.26, for a total value of $1,611,300.00.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.90, for a total value of $1,574,500.00.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.23, for a total value of $1,591,150.00.

On Wednesday, September 29th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.44, for a total value of $1,967,200.00.

On Monday, September 27th, Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.38, for a total value of $6,440,700.00.

Shares of MRNA opened at $345.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.24. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $66.55 and a one year high of $497.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.04, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $378.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $291.22.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. Moderna had a return on equity of 88.13% and a net margin of 49.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6457.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.46 earnings per share for the current year.

MRNA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Sunday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Moderna in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Moderna from $190.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in shares of Moderna by 1.0% during the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 25,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,856,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna in the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna in the 3rd quarter valued at $332,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Moderna by 221.9% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 79,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,516,000 after buying an additional 54,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Moderna by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,987,000 after buying an additional 2,749 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.89% of the company’s stock.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

