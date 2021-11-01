Insider Selling: Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Insider Sells 120,651 Shares of Stock

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) insider Baiju Bhatt sold 120,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total value of $4,205,893.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
NASDAQ HOOD opened at $34.97 on Monday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.25 and a 1-year high of $85.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.26.
Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $364.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.55 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at $148,000. Private Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at $255,000.
About Robinhood Markets
Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.
