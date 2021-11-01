Insider Selling: Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Insider Sells 120,651 Shares of Stock

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) insider Baiju Bhatt sold 120,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total value of $4,205,893.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ HOOD opened at $34.97 on Monday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.25 and a 1-year high of $85.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.26.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $364.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.55 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Robinhood Markets from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Robinhood Markets from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.81.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at $148,000. Private Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at $255,000.

Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

