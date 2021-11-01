Insider Selling: Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) General Counsel Sells 3,082 Shares of Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 3,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.96, for a total value of $175,550.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jeanna Steele also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 13th, Jeanna Steele sold 454 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $22,700.00.

On Thursday, September 23rd, Jeanna Steele sold 2,891 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total value of $131,049.03.

On Friday, September 17th, Jeanna Steele sold 792 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total value of $34,895.52.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Jeanna Steele sold 2,162 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $93,636.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUN opened at $57.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.69 and a beta of 2.09. Sunrun Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.42 and a 52-week high of $100.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.81.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $401.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.36 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,833 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 13,940 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 36,881 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RUN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Truist dropped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sunrun presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.83.

About Sunrun

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

