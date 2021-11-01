Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.610-$0.810 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.750. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Insperity also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.250-$4.460 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NSP shares. Truist increased their target price on Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. William Blair began coverage on Insperity in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $93.40 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Insperity from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Insperity from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $107.77.

Get Insperity alerts:

NYSE NSP traded up $4.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $129.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 299,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,546. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 45.17, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.95. Insperity has a one year low of $75.24 and a one year high of $129.32.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 180.52% and a net margin of 2.46%. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Insperity will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.85%.

In related news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total transaction of $1,650,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.28, for a total value of $601,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,613 shares of company stock worth $12,160,533 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Insperity stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,138 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.28% of Insperity worth $9,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

Recommended Story: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.