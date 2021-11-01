Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.350-$2.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.950. The company issued revenue guidance of $810 million-$810 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $771.72 million.

Shares of IPAR opened at $92.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.95 and a beta of 0.86. Inter Parfums has a 12-month low of $40.54 and a 12-month high of $92.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $207.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.59 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. Inter Parfums’s revenue was up 319.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Inter Parfums will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.64%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IPAR. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Inter Parfums from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Inter Parfums from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on Inter Parfums from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, BWS Financial upped their price target on Inter Parfums from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $88.20.

In other Inter Parfums news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 7,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total value of $556,992.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Inter Parfums stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) by 178.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 139,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,404 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.44% of Inter Parfums worth $10,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 54.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

