Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by Capital International Ltd. CA

Capital International Ltd. CA trimmed its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 35.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,531 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $5,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 315,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,420,000 after buying an additional 35,682 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,250,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,375,000 after buying an additional 7,318 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 201,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,874,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,408,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,287,000 after purchasing an additional 686,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,714,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,500,000 after purchasing an additional 311,138 shares in the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Raymond James raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.36.

In other news, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $327,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 109,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total value of $12,760,600.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 121,795 shares of company stock worth $14,341,050 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICE stock opened at $138.46 on Monday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.36 and a 1 year high of $138.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 0.73.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 33.69%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.27%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

