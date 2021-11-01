International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Ameritas Investment Company LLC

Ameritas Investment Company LLC cut its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,983 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 369.1% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 99.5% in the 2nd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 55.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IBM. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Societe Generale raised International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.43.

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $125.10 on Monday. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $107.75 and a one year high of $152.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $137.66 and a 200-day moving average of $141.26. The company has a market capitalization of $112.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $17.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.66%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

