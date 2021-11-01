International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.42 per share for the quarter. International Flavors & Fragrances has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.50. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 1.71%. On average, analysts expect International Flavors & Fragrances to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:IFF opened at $147.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $143.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.72 billion, a PE ratio of 120.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.99. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 1 year low of $101.41 and a 1 year high of $157.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently 55.44%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IFF. Mizuho began coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.11 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.56.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

