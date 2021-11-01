inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Short Interest Update

inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,100 shares, a decline of 39.2% from the September 30th total of 123,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of brokerages have commented on INTT. TheStreet downgraded inTEST from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised inTEST from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

Get inTEST alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN INTT traded up $0.64 on Monday, reaching $11.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,450. The stock has a market cap of $126.27 million, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.09. inTEST has a 52 week low of $4.40 and a 52 week high of $18.00.

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $21.82 million for the quarter. inTEST had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 6.93%. As a group, equities analysts predict that inTEST will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in inTEST during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in inTEST by 66,459.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 14,621 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in inTEST by 114.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in inTEST during the 2nd quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in inTEST by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748 shares in the last quarter. 48.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About inTEST

inTEST Corp. engages in the supply of precision-engineered solutions for manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets including automotive, defense, aerospace, electronics, fiber optic, machining, medical, telecom, and semiconductor. It operates through the Thermal Products and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS) business segments.

See Also: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for inTEST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for inTEST and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.