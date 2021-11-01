Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.050-$11.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $11.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.05 billion-$11.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.16 billion.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on Intuit in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Intuit from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuit from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $633.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a buy rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $551.45.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded down $9.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $616.36. The stock had a trading volume of 17,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,230,285. The company has a market capitalization of $168.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $562.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $503.29. Intuit has a 52 week low of $312.05 and a 52 week high of $626.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 21.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Intuit will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

In other news, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 14,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.43, for a total transaction of $8,199,718.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at $839,693.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.33, for a total value of $214,467.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,736 shares of company stock valued at $33,491,613 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

