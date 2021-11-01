Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW) Stock Holdings Reduced by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW) by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 58,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,921 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF were worth $2,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $505,000. Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 16,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,165,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 184.3% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 89,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after buying an additional 58,209 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PLW opened at $36.50 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.40. Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $34.81 and a 52 week high of $39.01.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is an increase from Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

