Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PUI) Short Interest Update

Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PUI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 31.3% from the September 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of PUI stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $33.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,077. Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF has a one year low of $30.25 and a one year high of $35.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.216 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PUI. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF by 142.9% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 19,301 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF by 112.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 7,340 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 102,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Utilities Portfolio (Fund) is based on the Dynamic Utilities Intellidex Index (Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Utilities Intellidex Index (Index).

