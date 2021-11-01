Invesco Dynamic Market ETF (NYSEARCA:PWC) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Market ETF (NYSEARCA:PWC) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,868 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Market ETF were worth $2,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Market ETF by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Market ETF by 13.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Market ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 45,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Market ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 9,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $42,000.

Invesco Dynamic Market ETF stock opened at $123.51 on Monday. Invesco Dynamic Market ETF has a one year low of $90.77 and a one year high of $125.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.88.

PowerShares Dynamic Market Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Market Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Underlying Intellidex selection methodology seeks to identify and select companies from the U.S.

