Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Shares Bought by Basswood Capital Management L.L.C.

Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 351.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,495,883 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,164,575 shares during the period. Invesco makes up approximately 1.7% of Basswood Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 0.32% of Invesco worth $39,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Invesco in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco by 2,393.3% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami raised its holdings in shares of Invesco by 128.8% during the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,731 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 189.8% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 4,077 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Andrew Tak Shing Lo sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $3,736,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IVZ traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.77. The stock had a trading volume of 34,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,315,155. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.97. Invesco Ltd. has a 52 week low of $13.10 and a 52 week high of $29.71. The company has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The asset manager reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Invesco had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Invesco’s payout ratio is 35.23%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IVZ. raised shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on Invesco from $33.50 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Invesco from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Invesco from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

