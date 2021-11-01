Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the September 30th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $148,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter worth $150,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 6.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $239,000. Institutional investors own 12.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE VPV traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.25. 20,653 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,622. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $11.90 and a twelve month high of $13.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.41.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Read More: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.