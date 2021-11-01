Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,253 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.44% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF worth $2,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PSCH. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $706,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSCH opened at $182.58 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $184.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.44. Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $132.67 and a 12-month high of $199.88.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped HealthCare Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States healthcare companies.

