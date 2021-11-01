Investcorp Credit Management BDC (ICMB) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). Investcorp Credit Management BDC had a positive return on equity of 8.58% and a negative net margin of 8.67%. On average, analysts expect Investcorp Credit Management BDC to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:ICMB opened at $5.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.65. The company has a market capitalization of $76.81 million, a P/E ratio of -31.41 and a beta of 2.46. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a one year low of $2.98 and a one year high of $6.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. Investcorp Credit Management BDC’s payout ratio is 92.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ICMB shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

In related news, major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 399,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total transaction of $2,503,046.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Investcorp Credit Management BDC stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Investcorp Credit Management BDC at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.62% of the company’s stock.

About Investcorp Credit Management BDC

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The company was founded in February, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

