Investindustrial Acquisition (NYSE:IIAC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Investindustrial Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IIAC) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 10,200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 134,261 shares.The stock last traded at $10.05 and had previously closed at $10.02.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.92.
Investindustrial Acquisition (NYSE:IIAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
About Investindustrial Acquisition (NYSE:IIAC)
Investindustrial Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
