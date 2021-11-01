Investindustrial Acquisition (NYSE:IIAC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Investindustrial Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IIAC) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 10,200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 134,261 shares.The stock last traded at $10.05 and had previously closed at $10.02.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.92.

Get Investindustrial Acquisition alerts:

Investindustrial Acquisition (NYSE:IIAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIAC. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Investindustrial Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Investindustrial Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Investindustrial Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Investindustrial Acquisition by 44.9% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 32,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Investindustrial Acquisition by 35.9% during the third quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 81,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 21,514 shares in the last quarter. 46.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Investindustrial Acquisition (NYSE:IIAC)

Investindustrial Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Investindustrial Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investindustrial Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.