IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.200-$0.210 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.50 million-$11.70 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.75 million.IRadimed also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.700-$0.710 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of IRadimed from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of IRadimed from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IRadimed from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

Get IRadimed alerts:

IRadimed stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 687 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,502. The firm has a market cap of $471.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.86 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.90. IRadimed has a twelve month low of $21.65 and a twelve month high of $40.51.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. IRadimed had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 7.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that IRadimed will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IRadimed news, Director Monty K. Allen sold 4,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.08, for a total value of $156,665.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,375 shares in the company, valued at $728,460. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James B. Hawkins sold 4,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.83, for a total value of $165,140.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,877 shares in the company, valued at $783,852.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,097 shares of company stock valued at $1,616,719. 48.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About IRadimed

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for IRadimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRadimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.