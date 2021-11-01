iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stock Holdings Cut by BSW Wealth Partners

BSW Wealth Partners trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 303,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,553 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 6.2% of BSW Wealth Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $22,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 424.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $76.51 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.15 and its 200 day moving average is $75.86. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.