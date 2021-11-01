iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Purchased by Atom Investors LP

Atom Investors LP boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 861.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,117 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,048 shares during the quarter. Atom Investors LP’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $2,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 397.9% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 78,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,753,000 after buying an additional 62,454 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 89,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,299,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Haverford Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,497,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,025,000.

Shares of BATS:USMV traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $77.55. 3,791,397 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.18. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45.

