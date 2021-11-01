iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) Short Interest Up 50.0% in October

iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the September 30th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 195,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Wells Financial Advisors INC increased its holdings in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 662.3% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares during the period.

Shares of SUSB stock opened at $25.82 on Monday. iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $25.73 and a 1 year high of $26.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.99.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.023 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This is an increase from iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%.

