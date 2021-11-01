iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 769,900 shares, a growth of 50.4% from the September 30th total of 512,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 956,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

NASDAQ ESGU traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $105.27. 58,730 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,066,855. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.37. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $74.60 and a 52 week high of $106.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.319 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 49,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,841,000 after purchasing an additional 18,506 shares in the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 93,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,223,000 after purchasing an additional 6,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,674,000.

