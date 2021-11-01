iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 769,900 shares, a growth of 50.4% from the September 30th total of 512,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 956,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
NASDAQ ESGU traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $105.27. 58,730 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,066,855. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.37. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $74.60 and a 52 week high of $106.12.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.319 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.
