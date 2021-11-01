iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IMCB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $71.38

Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IMCB) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $71.38 and last traded at $71.32, with a volume of 251561 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.63.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.09.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $183,000. Matrix Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,536,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,044,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $355,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,158,000.

Intermountain Community Bancorp (Intermountain) is a bank holding company. The Company is a holding company of Panhandle State Bank (the Bank). Panhandle State Bank, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company serves the local banking needs of Bonner County, Idaho. Intermountain offers banking and financial services, which fit the needs of the communities it serves.

Read More: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.