iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Stake Increased by Ameritas Investment Company LLC

Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 266.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,824 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,687 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACWI. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 105.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,493,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303,689 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the second quarter worth $66,062,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 18.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,814,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,979,000 after acquiring an additional 604,234 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1,948.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 564,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,583,000 after acquiring an additional 537,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nottingham Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 216.3% during the second quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 528,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,530,000 after acquiring an additional 361,511 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWI opened at $105.31 on Monday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1 year low of $77.34 and a 1 year high of $105.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.72.

