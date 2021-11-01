iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Acquired by Baker Avenue Asset Management LP

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,955 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $7,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IBB. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 13,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

NASDAQ IBB opened at $160.32 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $165.42 and its 200-day moving average is $161.40. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $128.23 and a one year high of $177.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were given a $0.124 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This is a positive change from iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Read More: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.