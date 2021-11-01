iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Hits New 12-Month High at $478.19

iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $478.19 and last traded at $476.51, with a volume of 9775 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $474.63.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $460.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $444.49.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $1.157 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This is an increase from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $4.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%.
iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:SOXX)
iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).
