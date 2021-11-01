iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Hits New 12-Month High at $478.19

iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $478.19 and last traded at $476.51, with a volume of 9775 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $474.63.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $460.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $444.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $1.157 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This is an increase from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $4.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $259,000. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 406.8% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,825,000 after acquiring an additional 6,887 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,511,000 after acquiring an additional 8,699 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 16,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,340,000 after acquiring an additional 6,983 shares during the period.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:SOXX)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

