J.W. Mays, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAYS) Short Interest Up 34.6% in October

J.W. Mays, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAYS) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 34.6% from the September 30th total of 2,600 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days.

MAYS stock opened at $34.90 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.16. J.W. Mays has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $40.00. The stock has a market cap of $70.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.56 and a beta of -0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

In other news, major shareholder Enterprises Corp. Gailoyd acquired 10,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.08 per share, for a total transaction of $405,767.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 700,503 shares in the company, valued at $27,375,657.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 32.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded J.W. Mays from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

J.W. Mays, Inc engages in the operation of commercial real estate properties. The company was founded by Joe Weinstein in 1924 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, NY.

