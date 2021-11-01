James Owens Sells 10,000 Shares of H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Stock

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) CEO James Owens sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total transaction of $695,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

James Owens also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 30th, James Owens sold 5,000 shares of H.B. Fuller stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.27, for a total transaction of $331,350.00.

On Tuesday, August 31st, James Owens sold 5,000 shares of H.B. Fuller stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total transaction of $339,150.00.

Shares of FUL stock traded up $2.07 on Monday, hitting $72.58. 16,937 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 377,235. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 1.77. H.B. Fuller has a 52 week low of $44.70 and a 52 week high of $70.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. The company had revenue of $826.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.40 million. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 12.42%. H.B. Fuller’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that H.B. Fuller will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were issued a $0.1675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.59%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FUL. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,957 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller in the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 247,963 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,598,000 after buying an additional 15,161 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,938,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller during the 1st quarter worth about $171,000. Institutional investors own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on FUL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of H.B. Fuller from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of H.B. Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.25.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Co engages in the formulation, manufactures, and markets the adhesives, sealants, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives and Engineering Adhesives. The Americas Adhesives, EIMEA and Asia Pacific segments include a full range of specialty adhesives such as thermoplastic, thermoset, reactive, and water-based and solvent-based products.

