JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 814,847 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of JBG SMITH Properties worth $3,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JBGS. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 252.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $149,000. 79.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on JBGS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on JBG SMITH Properties in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company.

Shares of JBGS stock opened at $28.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.93. JBG SMITH Properties has a 12-month low of $22.63 and a 12-month high of $34.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.36). JBG SMITH Properties had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 14.87%. Analysts expect that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. JBG SMITH Properties’s payout ratio is currently 75.63%.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Multifamily, and Other. The company was founded on October 27, 2016 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

