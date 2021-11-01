Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Amphenol in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now forecasts that the electronics maker will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.65. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.39.

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $76.77 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.12 and a 200-day moving average of $71.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.92 billion, a PE ratio of 32.32, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Amphenol has a 12 month low of $55.51 and a 12 month high of $80.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 31.02%.

In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.25, for a total value of $2,096,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 32,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $2,436,228.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 422,900 shares of company stock worth $31,802,095 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,807,428 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,133,686,000 after acquiring an additional 188,966 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,417,089 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,742,399,000 after acquiring an additional 95,604 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,310,823 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,184,233,000 after acquiring an additional 966,115 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,850,704 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,152,758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549,182 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,706,966 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $730,455,000 after acquiring an additional 197,791 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

