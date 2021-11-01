Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for VICI Properties in a research note issued on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.79 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.80. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for VICI Properties’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.88 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on VICI. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.17.

VICI stock opened at $29.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.98 and its 200-day moving average is $30.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 8.88 and a quick ratio of 8.88. VICI Properties has a 1 year low of $22.59 and a 1 year high of $33.35.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $375.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.42 million. VICI Properties had a net margin of 85.88% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is presently 87.80%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VICI. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in VICI Properties during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

