Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Safestore Holdings plc’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SFSHF)

Safestore Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Safestore in a report issued on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Prew forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Safestore’s FY2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SFSHF. Zacks Investment Research raised Safestore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Safestore in a report on Monday, September 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Safestore presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

OTCMKTS:SFSHF opened at $15.87 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.67. Safestore has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $16.49.

Safestore Company Profile

Safestore Holdings plc is a self-storage company. It provides self-storage solutions and the sale of ancillary products, such as insurance and merchandise in both the UK and France. The company was founded by Frederic Vecchioli in 1998 and is headquartered in Borehamwood, the United Kingdom.

