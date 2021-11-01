Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for Yum China in a research report issued on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Ling now expects that the company will earn $1.41 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.44. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Yum China’s FY2022 earnings at $2.08 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $52.90 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.77.

Shares of NYSE:YUMC opened at $57.08 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.79. Yum China has a 1 year low of $52.18 and a 1 year high of $69.67.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.04). Yum China had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Yum China’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in Yum China by 526.3% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Yum China in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Yum China in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Yum China by 129.6% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. Yum China’s payout ratio is presently 31.37%.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

