Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Given Overweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on JRONY. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS JRONY opened at $45.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.58. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a 52-week low of $30.45 and a 52-week high of $46.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.54.

Jerónimo Martins SGPS SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of food and other fast moving consumer goods product. It operates through the following segments: Portugal Retail, Portugal Cash & Carry, Poland Retail, Colombia Retail, and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments. The Portugal Retail segment comprises the business unit of JMR (Pingo Doce supermarkets).

