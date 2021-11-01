Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDA) Short Interest Update

Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, an increase of 65.2% from the September 30th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 88,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Jones Soda stock. Private Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 83,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Private Capital Advisors Inc. owned 0.13% of Jones Soda as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Jones Soda alerts:

OTCMKTS JSDA opened at $0.88 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.03. Jones Soda has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $1.54. The stock has a market cap of $59.70 million, a P/E ratio of -29.33 and a beta of 1.17.

Jones Soda Co engages in the development, production, marketing, and distribution of beverages and related products. The firm sells its products in grocery stores, convenience and gas stores, “up and down the street“ in independent accounts such as delicatessens and sandwich shops, as well as through national accounts with several large retailers.

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Soda Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Soda and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.