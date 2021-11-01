JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Safran (EPA:SAF) a €146.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €146.00 ($171.76) target price on Safran (EPA:SAF) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SAF has been the subject of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on Safran in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. UBS Group set a €133.00 ($156.47) target price on Safran in a report on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €122.00 ($143.53) target price on Safran in a report on Friday, October 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €138.00 ($162.35) target price on Safran in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €147.00 ($172.94) price target on Safran in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €127.17 ($149.61).

Shares of EPA:SAF opened at €116.04 ($136.52) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €108.50. Safran has a twelve month low of €67.17 ($79.02) and a twelve month high of €92.36 ($108.66).

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

