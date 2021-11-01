JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €225.00 Price Target for MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €225.00 ($264.71) price target on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on MTX. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €250.00 ($294.12) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €183.00 ($215.29) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Friday. Nord/LB set a €225.00 ($264.71) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group set a €215.00 ($252.94) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €225.00 ($264.71) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €212.07 ($249.50).

ETR MTX opened at €192.35 ($226.29) on Friday. MTU Aero Engines has a 1 year low of €142.40 ($167.53) and a 1 year high of €224.90 ($264.59). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €196.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 87.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.71.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

